MUST WATCH: A mom calls out Penfield Central School District in NY board after her daughter was allowed to take out a booked from the school library called “The Rainbow Parade” which includes graphic sexual messaging including an image of a naked man.

We have a serious grooming… pic.twitter.com/kxKrKHHWcb

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2025