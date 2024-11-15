BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi files for reelection at 84 years old

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking reelection in 2026, according to federal elections filings. Pelosi, 84, has represented California’s 11th congressional district, which includes San Francisco, in the US House of Representatives since 1987. She has been elected Speaker of the House on two separate occasions: from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023 during President Donald Trump’s first term.

A spokesperson for Pelosi who spoke with the Washington Examiner did not say whether the California lawmaker is running for reelection, “but the paperwork is an early indication of her intentions,” the outlet reported.

Pelosi currently serves as one of the ten oldest members of Congress and will be 86 years old during the next election cycle. During her tenure as House Speaker, the California congresswoman, who has ties to Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, was a prominent opponent of Trump’s agenda. During the State of the Union address in February 2020, she gained notoriety for tearing up the President-elect’s speech.

The most recent filing has prompted cries for term limits from individuals across social media, suggesting that Pelosi has been in office for an excessive amount of time and her reign should have already come to an end. Some people urged the incoming Trump administration to implement election reform that would include term limits in order to prevent Pelosi from running for reelection.