The New Zealand government is pulling back on protecting Māori rights, sparking protests from indigenous lawmakers who oppose the decision with their traditional “haka” chant.
This is powerful. pic.twitter.com/ed5OKaDRB1
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 14, 2024
2 thoughts on “The New Zealand government is pulling back on protecting Māori rights, sparking protests from indigenous lawmakers who oppose the decision with their traditional “haka” chant.”
Saw a video a few years ago of Maoris doing the Haka chant in front of WEFer Jacinda Ardern…opposing her “vaccine” mandates for NZ. They also did it during WW1….Hmmmmm…..
Imagine this happening in every chamber of injustice?!!
I think all good people have a little Maori in them.
.