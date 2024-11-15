The New Zealand government is pulling back on protecting Māori rights, sparking protests from indigenous lawmakers who oppose the decision with their traditional “haka” chant.

The New Zealand government is pulling back on protecting Māori rights, sparking protests from indigenous lawmakers who oppose the decision with their traditional “haka” chant. This is powerful. pic.twitter.com/ed5OKaDRB1 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) November 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



