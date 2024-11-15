The New Zealand government is pulling back on protecting Māori rights, sparking protests from indigenous lawmakers who oppose the decision with their traditional “haka” chant.

2 thoughts on “The New Zealand government is pulling back on protecting Māori rights, sparking protests from indigenous lawmakers who oppose the decision with their traditional “haka” chant.

  1. Saw a video a few years ago of Maoris doing the Haka chant in front of WEFer Jacinda Ardern…opposing her “vaccine” mandates for NZ. They also did it during WW1….Hmmmmm…..

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*