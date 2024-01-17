BREAKING: New WEF participant does the unthinkable at 2024 Davos Meeting. pic.twitter.com/2ZCKvG734y
— Damon Imani (@damonimani) January 16, 2024
Posted: January 17, 2024
7 thoughts on “BREAKING: New WEF participant does the unthinkable at 2024 Davos Meeting.”
BRAVO!! STANDING OVATION!! The house of cards is not only crumbling, it’s being demolished. Free people everywhere are demolishers of tyranny. BRAVO.
.
ps: How’d this guy sneak in?
I wondered the same thing. I believe he was used as a release valve.
A tribal release valve.
.
This is unfortunately satire. It says in the twitter video description.
Ha!! How I wish it was true. How I wish!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
.
Like I said before, where are all the brave, politically neutral, mentally insane, psychopaths to stop these guys?
(I can’t believe I’m living in a world where all of those words can actually go together in a sentence)