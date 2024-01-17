The elites are flying into Davos in massive $50 MILLION dollar private jets & helicopters to lecture you on how you should eat bugs, bike to work & own nothing.

One thought on “The elites are flying into Davos in massive $50 MILLION dollar private jets & helicopters to lecture you on how you should eat bugs, bike to work & own nothing.

  1. Well…if you can track these planes so easily and know who’s on them, then why can’t a few “Iranian-backed” terrorists with RPGs just blow them out of the sky?

    I mean come on, people. Why so hard. Do they want to win the war or not?

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*