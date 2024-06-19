BREAKING NEWS: In 2023, The LANCET censored & CANCELLED a ground-breaking COVID-19 Vaccine Injury & Autopsy paper within 24hr after 100,000s downloads
It has just passed peer review & will be PUBLISHED!
74% of sudden deaths due to COVID-19 Vaccine!@ABDanielleSmith#ableg pic.twitter.com/gnzdLA9Rr7
— William Makis MD (@MakisMD) June 19, 2024
One thought on “BREAKING NEWS: In 2023, The LANCET censored & CANCELLED a ground-breaking COVID-19 Vaccine Injury & Autopsy paper within 24hr after 100,000s downloads It has just passed peer review & will be PUBLISHED! 74% of sudden deaths due to COVID-19 Vaccine!”
Will this “tsunami of evidence” amount to anything? It can’t bring back the dead. Still I salute these whistleblowers for going against the tide, the tide of lies.
.