BREAKING NEWS: Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell has been identified as the black male paddleboarder found dead after drowning near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard home.

One thought on “BREAKING NEWS: Obama’s personal chef, Tafari Campbell has been identified as the black male paddleboarder found dead after drowning near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard home.

  1. there’s a video of him in 2017 saying he cant or hasn’t learned to swim, cant find it or id link it , ..so was he like humpty dumpty? he was pushed!

    knows too dam much about the Obamas , and likely pissed off Michael ..they are trying to catch up to the Clinton body count , these people that suck up to these demons are getting what they deserve …who the F would align themselves with these criminals and think they will live long happy healthy lives? beyond my pay grade fer sure

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*