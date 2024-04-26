‘Sniper Seen on Roof Overlooking Pro-Palestine Protest’ at Indiana University

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A police sniper was reportedly photographed and filmed “overlooking” pro-Palestine protests at Indiana University on Thursday.

The photograph was captured by Ben Sharpe:

Conservative journalist Margaret Menge shared a remarkable video on Twitter which she reported showed a “sniper on the roof of the Indiana Memorial Union” at Indiana University.

Police reportedly staged a mass arrest of protesters to prevent them from setting up a tent encampment:

The heavy-handed crackdown on pro-Palestine protesters throughout the country is revealing to the entire world where the real power lies in America.