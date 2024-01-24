BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Texas National Guard DEFIES SUPREME COURT RULING, installs more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas..
DEVELOPING..pic.twitter.com/DT5AexvHcI
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 23, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Texas National Guard DEFIES SUPREME COURT RULING, installs more razor wire and barriers at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass Texas..
DEVELOPING..pic.twitter.com/DT5AexvHcI
— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 23, 2024