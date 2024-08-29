🚨BREAKING: The ambulance station in Al-Far’a camp in the West Bank is currently under siege by Israeli forces.
Paramedics and ambulance drivers are being lined up against the wall pic.twitter.com/g0IrGA9hCJ
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) August 28, 2024
