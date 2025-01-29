British farmer: "We've been offered £2500 [by the UK government] to join a scheme for three years, where we don't supply you any food."
For what possible reason would a government pay farmers not to produce food? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/w21AewWudv
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 29, 2025
2 thoughts on “British farmer: “We’ve been offered £2500 [by the UK government] to join a scheme for three years, where we don’t supply you any food.” For what possible reason would a government pay farmers not to produce food?”
Well then, will it be maggots and pink slime, or just all-out starvation?
But hey, are we not all Gazans now, experiencing a slow-creep of cruelty where lives are ruined and millions are murdered?
There is only one glow on the horizon, and that is the glow of the people tirelessly working to stop this.
.
why would any self respecting food producer play this game ?