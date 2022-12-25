British PM Serving Meals at Homeless Shelter Asks Homeless Man, “Do you Work in Business?” “No, I’m Homeless”

Extremely wealthy British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and, like most of the world elites and politicians, is completely out of touch with realities and struggles of regular people.

Sunak spent Friday at a London shelter serving meals to the homeless ahead of the Christmas weekend.

In video of the event, a man asked Sunak, “Are you sorting the economy out?”

Sunak replied, “‘That’s exactly what I’m trying to do,” and then asked, ‘ Do you work in business?”

To which the man, who identified himself as Dean, replied, “No. I’m homeless. I’m actually a homeless person.”

