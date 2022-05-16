Buffalo Mass Shooter’s Manifesto Complicates Ukraine War Narrative

Zero Hedge

Last week, journalist Michael Tracey noted an odd about-face by two of the most frequently-cited monitors of hate groups in America, The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

Nazis Are Actually Fine Now, According to the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation Leaguehttps://t.co/pKLPdbFO24 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 13, 2022

After warning of the threat of Neo-Nazism constantly during the 2016 Trump campaign and during Trump’s term in the White House, both organizations were now silent about American support for Neo-Nazi military units in Ukraine:

If you happened to be alive during the years of 2016 to 2020, you can probably recall the routine issuance of frantic bulletins that “Nazis” were suddenly on the march in the US. Not just that some ludicrous, ragtag group of self-identified Nazis could be occasionally spotted in the wild — which had always been a somewhat regular, albeit freakish occurrence. Rather, the idea was that full-bore ideological “Nazism” had surged as a genuinely formidable political force, and everyone needed to be extremely terrified of this. […] After having spent such enormous effort warning Americans that their country was being overwhelmed by Nazis, you’d have thought it would be a no-brainer for these groups to spring immediately into action last month and sound the alarms again. Because another “incident” took place that was right up their alley: an honest-to-god pro-Nazi rally. In the middle of New York City. Thanks to footage captured by journalist Elad Eliahu, we know that on April 23 in Downtown Manhattan, a group of rally-goers gathered to chant — with total, uninhibited exuberance — “Azov! Azov! Azov!”

Chants of support for the controversial Azov Battalion break out at a pro Ukraine rally in lower Manhattan Attendees chant “Azov” pic.twitter.com/fFguwpRa82 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) April 23, 2022

Eliahu told me the rally was organized by a group called “Razom for Ukraine,” which has held regular protest actions in the city since the war began, including to demand a No Fly Zone. But on this occasion, they were focused on rapturous praise for “Azov.”

In case you still need a primer on what “Azov” refers to, you may want to consult The Nation magazine, which has been unique among US left-liberal media over the last several years in still allowing a modicum of countervailing thought. And so The Nation is one of the vanishingly few outlets that continues to plainly describe Azov — i.e., the Battalion of the Ukraine military currently fighting in the war — as an “outright Neo-Nazi group.”

The Buffalo Mass Shooter’s Inconvenient Manifesto

The apparent perpetrator of a twitch-streamed mass shooting in Buffalo, New York that left ten dead, Payton Gendron, published a 180-page manifesto online prior to committing the atrocity. Our friend Emil Kirkegaard uploaded a copy of it.

Latest mass shooter manifesto. Has the usual mix of science, half-science, pseudoscience, and very detailed information about weapons and gear.https://t.co/HjyXYwwGRV pic.twitter.com/wpIz0rYAMb — Emil O W Kirkegaard (@KirkegaardEmil) May 14, 2022

The first thing you’ll notice if you click that link is the symbol at the top, the Sonnenrad, or “Black Sun” appropriated by Nazis. Inconveniently for the supporters of the Current Thing, it has also been appropriated by some of the Ukrainian troops the United States is currently supplying with arms.

The suspected Buffalo shooter’s manifesto features the Black Sun symbol used by the Azov Battalion in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/EvzrICYmg2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 14, 2022

A note about the claim that New Zealand mass shooter Brenton Tarrant had trained with Azov: I don’t know if that has been confirmed, but it has been suspected:

In the wake of the New Zealand mosque attacks, links have emerged between the shooter, Brenton Tarrant, and a Ukrainian ultra-nationalist, white supremacist paramilitary organization called the Azov Battalion. Tarrant’s manifesto alleges that he visited the country during his many travels abroad, and the flak jacket that Tarrant wore during the assault featured a symbol [the Black Sun] commonly used by the Azov Battalion.

The establishment response to Gendron’s manifesto has been to blame Tucker Carlson’s discussion of demographic change, despite the unlikelihood of a teenager getting his opinions from cable news shows…

Control-F "Tucker" gets you zero hits in Peyton Gendron's manifesto; see for yourself: https://t.co/Ca6wEKap5w Unsurprisingly, the 18-year-old apparent perpetrator of the Buffalo mass shooting wasn't a cable news watcher. Who influenced him, in his own words: https://t.co/xi8PuAm3AY pic.twitter.com/XlADTxXRky — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) May 15, 2022

And the manifesto’s criticism of Fox News…

The killer's manifesto attacks Fox News but feel free to continue exploiting people being murdered for some likes and retweets https://t.co/7n27fdlxfw pic.twitter.com/JOKCga9w6R — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 14, 2022

And to call for censorship for those noting that both the Buffalo shooter and the Azov battalion share the same Neo-Nazi “Black Sun” symbol.

Here's the "Senior Investigative Reporter and Spokesperson" at the Southern Poverty Law Center calling for Twitter censorship if you observe that the Buffalo shooter plastered the notorious "Black Sun" symbol — a favorite of the Azov Battalion — at the very top of his manifesto https://t.co/P82mFTYEI8 pic.twitter.com/ViqFUknAlI — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 15, 2022

A Waukesha Connection?

An observer notes the Buffalo mass shooter wrote the names of victims of last year’s Waukesha massacre on his rifle.

Buffalo shooter wrote the names of Waukesha victims on his barrel guard. Virginia Sorenson is pretty clear. #Buffalo #BuffaloNY pic.twitter.com/LuAwEPqGtN — Empowerfy (@empowerfy) May 14, 2022

To end this post on a positive note, let’s briefly turn to another subject.

In Case You Missed It

At the end of my last post, I shared an example of what happens when you get a couple of names right and one horribly wrong in a three-position hedged portfolio. Here’s the punchline, in case you missed it.

When your bitcoin miner $MARA is hedged, and your other two names (the natural gas ETFs $UNG and $BOIL) do well, this is what happens. #Bitcoin You end up 8.6% while $SPY drops 14.75% over the same 6-month period. Interactive version of the chart here: https://t.co/eH1wouTnd4 pic.twitter.com/YaQudnwKsW — Portfolio Armor (@PortfolioArmor) May 14, 2022

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2022-05-15/buffalo-mass-shooting-complicates-ukraine-war-narrative