California Democrats passed Senate Bill 276 and SB 714 This means any doctor who writes 5 or more medical exemptions for vaccine mandates in a single year will be AUTOMATICALLY INVESTIGATED If they do issue more exemptions they can have their medical licenses REVOKED

One thought on “California Democrats passed Senate Bill 276 and SB 714 This means any doctor who writes 5 or more medical exemptions for vaccine mandates in a single year will be AUTOMATICALLY INVESTIGATED If they do issue more exemptions they can have their medical licenses REVOKED

  1. Well I’m glad she’s clearing up a few things. When I saw those “No Kings” protests my first thought was, “OMG, they’re so confused. They can’t see all the other ways their freedom is being infringed.”

    It is not easy to break through decades on programming but some keep trying and I respect that.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*