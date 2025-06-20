WOW 🚨 California Democrats passed Senate Bill 276 and SB 714
This means any doctor who writes 5 or more medical exemptions for vaccine mandates in a single year will be AUTOMATICALLY INVESTIGATED
If they do issue more exemptions they can have their medical licenses REVOKED… pic.twitter.com/pJCl2bJAgu
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 19, 2025
Well I’m glad she’s clearing up a few things. When I saw those “No Kings” protests my first thought was, “OMG, they’re so confused. They can’t see all the other ways their freedom is being infringed.”
It is not easy to break through decades on programming but some keep trying and I respect that.
