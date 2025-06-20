Ted Cruz Reveals U.S. Helping Israel Carry Out Military Strikes on Iran

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senator Ted Cruz appeared to slip up during an embarrassing new interview with Tucker Carlson by revealing the US is actively helping Israel carry out military strikes on Iran.

“We are carrying out military strikes [on Iran] today,” Cruz said.

“You said Israel was,” Tucker countered.

“Right, with our help,” Cruz responded. “I said we — Israel is leading them, we are supporting them.”

“You’re breaking news here because the U.S. government last night denied [it],” Carlson said. “The National Security Council spokesman Alex Heifer denied, on behalf of Trump, that we were acting on Israel’s behalf in any offensive capacity at all.”

“We’re not bombing them, Israel’s bombing them,” Cruz said.

“You just said we were!” Carlson replied.

“We are supporting Israel–” Cruz responded.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed immediately after Israel attacked Iran that the Jewish state took “unilateral action” and the US was “not involved.”

It was an obvious lie but it was spread because acknowledging the US is involved in Israel’s offensive war opens up US servicemembers in the region to legitimate counterattacks under international law.

Cruz further made a fool of himself during the interview by revealing he has no idea how many people live in Iran and no idea of their ethnic makeup.

Cruz also defended AIPAC and said he “came into Congress 13 years ago with the stated intention of being the largest defender of Israel in the United States.”

He falsely claimed the pro-Israel lobbying group doesn’t “coordinate” with Israel and therefor doesn’t need to register under FARA, Lee Fang notes:

He further suggested it’s no big deal for Israel to spy on our President and the United States:

Cruz also said he supports the modern-day state of Israel because he was taught the Bible says that “Those who bless Israel will be blessed and those who curse Israel will be cursed.”

Asked “where is that [in the Bible]?” Cruz was stumped.

“I can find it for you, I don’t have the scripture off the tip of my– you pull out the phone and use the Google–” Cruz said.

“It’s in Genesis,” Carlson responded.

Cruz supports Israel because pro-Israel Zionists in America like the late Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam Adelson who inherited his fortune fund his campaigns. He knows supporting Israel will get him money and good media coverage. There’s nothing more to it.

You can watch the full interview below: