Can I be drafted? Young people worry about potential draft amid Russia and Ukraine crisis

Fox 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, many young Americans are now wondering, “Can/will I be drafted?”

Currently, U.S. troops are being shifted to Germany as President Joe Biden vows to stand up to Putin via harsh sanctions, defend NATO allies, and support Ukraine’s fight for independence.

So far, Biden has denied any plans to send American troops to Ukraine to fight. However, that has not stopped young people, particularly those of drafting age (18-25), from worrying about whether they will be required to join the military if the situation grows worse.

A draft is defined as a mandatory enrollment of individuals into the armed service. According to USA.gov, the United States military has been all-volunteer since 1973, but “an act of Congress could still reinstate the draft in case of a national emergency.”

Although talks of women registering with Selective Service have circulated, women remain excluded from any potential drafts after Congress dropped a provision in Dec. 2021. Today, only men ages 18-25 who are U.S. citizens or are immigrants would be required to sign up.

However, there are exceptions for the age group including men who are “incarcerated, or hospitalized, or institutionalized for medical reasons,” and men who are “continually confined to a residence, hospital, or institution.”

Exemptions also apply to some transgender individuals including people who were born female and have “changed their gender to male.” Exceptions do not apply to transgender women as “U.S. citizens or immigrants who are born male and have changed their role to female” would be required to serve.

