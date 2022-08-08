“Can you understand how 87,000 new IRS agents would scare the heck out of millions of Americans?”

9 thoughts on ““Can you understand how 87,000 new IRS agents would scare the heck out of millions of Americans?”

  3. Now the IRS goons are armed , imagine what they think that means .. and imagine what that means to those of us who pay attention

  7. No I cannot!! they think they’ll walzt up your front door step and sweep you off your feet GOOOD LUCK MTHRFCKRS!! HOW BOUGHT THE FCKG MONIES YOU $$$$$$OOOOO PEOPLE LOST THERE FCKG PROPERTY AND THEY DID NOT OWE MUCH… AND STILL ARE OWED THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN RETURNS!!!! FUX YOU

  8. I think the commies want to tank the middle class,, What is the middle class?? YOU CANT CALCULATE THE AMOUNT OF MONIES OWED THE AMERICAN PEOPLES..!!! WE DIDNT BORROW FROM THEM THE FED!! THEY BORROWED A WHEELBARROW LOAD FROM US!!! Lol We dont owe afckg dime.com!!!!!

