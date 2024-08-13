Canadian Detective Suspended After Investigating Possible COVID Shot Link to SIDS

By Rishma Parpia – The Vaccine Reaction

A police detective in Ottawa, Canada is facing a disciplinary hearing for allegedly investigating a potential link between mothers who had received COVID-19 shots and their babies dying of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in the Ottawa area.1

Detective Helen Grus was part of Ottawa Police Service’s Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit but was suspended on Feb. 4, 2022 for not complying with the police department’s COVID shot mandate.2 The detective’s responsibility included investigating criminal cases involving children, including newborns and infants, who die in sudden circumstances.3

After Grus was suspended by her employer in February 2022 for declining to get a COVID shot, she was then charged with “discreditable conduct” on July 26, 2022 for attempting to uncover a potential connection between nine SIDS cases and the COVID shot status of the infants’ mothers.4

According to reports, between June 2020 and January 2022, Grus allegedly accessed information about nine child/infant death cases to which she was not officially assigned. On Jan. 30, 2022, Grus also allegedly investigated an infant death case by contacting the child’s father to inquire about the mother’s COVID vaccination status without the lead investigator’s knowledge. After a complaint was filed against the detective, the Ottawa Police Services Board settled the case with the family, whose baby had died in June 2021.5

Detective Maintains That Investigating SIDS Cases Shots Was Appropriate Police Work

Grus maintains that she was acting on legitimate police business when she pursued a hunch that an unusual spike in local SIDS cases could be related to the COVID shots. She testified that in the days before being put on unpaid leave for declining a COVID shot, she told a colleague that the spike in SIDS “should be flagged and monitored.”6

The Ottawa Police Service’s case against Grus is that she violated the code of conduct by using police resources for an “unsanctioned special project” based on her personal beliefs.7 The detective denies that she violated police policy. It is known that Grus had voiced her concerns on the ineffectiveness of facemasks and the safety concerns of the COVID shots at her workplace.8

As a detective in the SACA unit, investigating deaths of infants and children five years old-and-under was part of her job but when immediate superiors forbade her from talking about COVID disease or COVID shots in early 2022, just weeks before the police vaccine mandate deadline, Grus reported her concerns to top ranking officials.9

Grus stated:

My bringing up the increased baby deaths is because babies lost their lives, families lost their babies—innocent families, loving parents, lost their babies. That’s why I brought up the concerning rise in (SIDS) investigations. What I stated is that we need to keep track of what’s going on.

With respect to Ottawa Police Service’s COVID shot mandate, Grus also testified about several officers who suffered adverse events after getting COVID shots and that high-ranking officers were aware of this prior to the mandate deadline. Additionally, she wrote an e-mail in September 2021 asking whether the police force would be liable for any negative health outcomes related to the COVID shots.

Grus said:

We were forced to take the vaccine to keep our jobs. So is it personal? Yes, because I’m losing my livelihood. But in the context of policing, I was an able-bodied police officer ready and willing to work. But I wanted informed consent. I had a right to that. And so I collected this information.10

Political Agendas May Be Affecting Police Investigations in Canada

Prior to the disciplinary hearings, Grus presented the file of her investigation on the SIDS cases to Professional Standards investigator Sergeant Jason Arbuthnot on May 12, 2022. She explained…

These two cases struck a bell suddenly that day because both those babies were sent home healthy. Both those mothers picked them up to feed them, and both of those babies collapsed and went limp in the mother’s arms. I don’t want more babies to die. Whether it’s vaccine-related or not, I want to try to find out why these little babies died. I’m not okay with babies dying and not getting any answers.11

Donald Best, a retired Toronto investigator said the case is an important one to show the world whether Canada is influenced by corrupt regimes whose political agendas are now affecting police investigations. He said:

This case is so important, and nobody gets that critical factor. She shouldn’t have been charged. I think they’re embarrassed that she is charged. But they’re doubling down because they must win. The whole institution circled around itself to protect itself against one person who has integrity.”12