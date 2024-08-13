A black Philadelphia woman gets emotional describing how inflation is "killing us without killing us."
"I blame the federal government at this point.
"They're killing us without killing us. If you understand that. They're killing us without telling us they're killing us.… pic.twitter.com/PJ5FVJNsv1
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 13, 2024
One thought on “A Philadelphia woman gets emotional describing how inflation is “killing us without killing us.””
The woman didn’t mention any party; she just blamed the federal government. But in the twitter blurb Kirk had to frame it as partisan, throwing in a Trump commercial in disguise. Typical Kirk.
PS: Pssst, Charlie, we see.
PPS: Lady is so right about inflation: “Killing us without killing us.” Although, starvation does kill, so it’s a slow-kill (for now).
