Canadian health workers returning from Gaza call out the Canadian government for its 'complicity' in the genocide in Gaza.
"Israel has killed over 18,000 children. Every university destroyed. Most hospitals destroyed… We unanimously agree: Israel is committing genocide. " pic.twitter.com/L0Iect3wLQ
@1:44: “You must stop censoring this word.”
Yeah, you must. But even if you don’t, we’re gonna use it anyway, ’cause it’s the TRUTH!!
