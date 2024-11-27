Canadian health workers returning from Gaza call out the Canadian government for its ‘complicity’ in the genocide in Gaza.

One thought on “Canadian health workers returning from Gaza call out the Canadian government for its ‘complicity’ in the genocide in Gaza.

  1. @1:44: “You must stop censoring this word.”

    Yeah, you must. But even if you don’t, we’re gonna use it anyway, ’cause it’s the TRUTH!!

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*