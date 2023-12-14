Canadian Journalist, Who Pushed Vaccine Mandates and Concentration Camps, Dead at 33

A controversial Canadian corporate media journalist has died at just 33 years old, according to reports.

Ian Vandaelle has died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead,” his family revealed.

Vandaelle was a business journalist who worked as a reporter and editor at the Financial Post.

He was also previously a producer at BNN Bloomberg for over a decade.

However, he was known to many on social media for his pro-Covid vaccine posts on Twitter/X.

Vandaelle advocated for vaccine passports and mandates and called for the firing of anyone who refused the injections.

He also suggested that unvaccinated people should be arrested and taken away to concentration camps.

Stephanie Hughes, Vandaelle’s partner, revealed that he died on December 5, 2023.

“I haven’t been on Twitter for a while because my partner, @IanVandaelle, has been in the hospital since Nov. 18,” she said in a post on X.

“It’s with a heavy heart today that I say he was declared neurologically deceased this week and taken off life support this morning. “He was 33 years old.” Vandaelle had taken to social media multiple times to advocate for incentives to encourage Covid vaccination. He also demanded the implementation of vaccine passports and the termination of those who refused the jab. In one social media post, Vandaelle stated: “I, for one, advocate we bring the carrot and the stick. Incentivize getting the vaccine however we like – ice cream, lotteries, literally whatever, I don’t care – and require vaccination to do non-essential things. “Wanna go to a bar to watch the game? Passport.” In another post, he urged the Toronto Police to terminate members who declined the jab, saying: “Take the jab or resign; anything else is moral and ethical cowardice. “You take an oath to protect citizens? “You get vaxxed. Shameful that we have to say this.” As indicated by various social media posts before his hospitalization, Vandaelle seemed in good health and actively engaged in work. The cause of Vandaelle’s sudden fatal condition has not been made public.