Canadian Truckers Against COVID Tyranny BLOCK HIGHWAY to and From United States – With “Mandate Freedom” Signs

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Canadian truckers against COVID tyranny blocked the highway entering the US from Canada both ways on Monday.

One of the trucks had a sign reading, “Mandate Freedom!”

Truckers Stage Protest Against Mandates At The U.S.-Canada Border at Emerson Manitoba pic.twitter.com/iBwZHHlTJC — BasedUK (@Based__UK) January 18, 2022

As The Gateway Pundit reported 10 days ago, Joe Biden is planning on shutting down a significant portion of the trade pipeline with Canada this month.

According to government figures U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled an estimated $718.4 billion in 2019. Exports were $360.4 billion; imports were $358.0 billion.

Canada was the largest goods export market in 2019. Canada was the United States’ 3rd largest supplier of goods imports in 2019. U.S. goods imports from Canada totaled $319.4 billion. 70% of that trade is moved by truck.

Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for truckers will mean around 30,000 cross-border truckers will be forced to shut down. Starting January 15, truckers will be forced to show proof of vaccine.

The Conservative Treehouse reported – Canadian vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers began Saturday, January 15. The U.S. vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers begins January 22nd.

That’s why the truckers are protesting.

https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1483425017966825474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1483425017966825474%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F01%2Fvideo-canadian-truckers-covid-tyranny-block-highway-united-states-mandate-freedom-signs%2F

The elites are demanding Truckers disclose their vaccine status.

Gateway Pundit