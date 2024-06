🇮🇱🛩️ CANDACE OWENS DROPS MORE 9/11 BOMBSHELLS

She talks about Israelis being forewarned of the attack and Larry Silverstein's strange coincidence.

“I began researching things that I had never even heard of and I am now completely shaken!”

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mTAPM69oiW

— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) June 25, 2024