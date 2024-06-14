Candace Owens SNAPS on Piers Morgan for Wrongly Pushing the COVID Shots

By Vigilant News

PIERS MORGAN: “Do not take my one clarification about the ability of a vaccine to prevent transmission should not be seen as some great mea culpa

CANDACE OWENS: “That’s a huge mea culpa, Piers. That’s a huge, huge mea culpa because that means you want people to go out and get an experimental vaccine in their arms and encourage them not to listen to independent voices that were saying, ‘Hold on.’ That’s a huge mea culpa. People died from the vaccine.”

Candace says they lied about:

Vaccine deaths

Blood clots

Miscarriages

Menstrual harms

Ocular clots (can cause blindness)

6 ft social distancing

etc.

“I want to be clear for people watching this,” Candace said.

“He [Piers Morgan] is saying, still get it. I’m saying, still don’t. Just so you can hear a different opinion. Do not allow the government to put that in your arm. God’s system works. The government is not fixing you in any regard.”

Watch the full debate: