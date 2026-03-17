After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.
I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr
— Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026
One thought on “Joe Kent resigns Director of the National Counterterrorism Center position over Iran war”
At least someone in government had a conscience. Kudos to him.