They’re proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel

They're proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel pic.twitter.com/jbeYmyGRu1 — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) March 15, 2026 Share this: Print

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