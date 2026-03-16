They're proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel pic.twitter.com/jbeYmyGRu1
— redpillbot (@redpillb0t) March 15, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
They're proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel pic.twitter.com/jbeYmyGRu1
— redpillbot (@redpillb0t) March 15, 2026
One thought on “They’re proposing 20 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million dollars for Americans who boycott Israel”
Just another precursor to evil Talmudic NOAHIDE. And the Epstein-lover Trump backs Noahide Courts:
https://rumble.com/v7732ms-exposed-trump-backs-rabbi-run-noahide-courts.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a