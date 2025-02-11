One thought on “Candace Owens: The Jеws working in the World Trade Center were forewarned about the 9/11 attack and didn’t go to work that day.

  1. She’s sayin’ what 9/11 truthers were saying over 2 decades ago, but unlike us, she is given a public platform. Yet, she’s sayin’ it. Why now? To keep the truthers involved/pissed? I don’t know. But I see all sides stirring things up. Gotta keep us stirred up. God forbid we have a peaceful existence, but seems that today, those who simply seek a peaceful existence are basically terrorists.

