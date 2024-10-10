🇵🇸🇮🇱 CANDACE OWENS: “You cannot tell me to ever feel comfortable with 18,000 children being ruthlessly murdered.”@RealCandaceO | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/MxddwLLdiX
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) September 4, 2024
3 thoughts on “CANDACE OWENS: “You cannot tell me to ever feel comfortable with 18,000 children being ruthlessly murdered.””
Candace is growing, going further. I am cautious in trusting her. Does anyone know if she’s fully gotten off The Trump Train? I remember when she wanted to be his pick for vice prez. Surely now she knows both parties kill innocent children. Surely?
Trust & respect are only really earned by very few people in your life & even then you should only truly trust yourself. I will never trust her although I’d be willing to give her some credit if I ever see her charging headlong into battle with a weapon in hand alongside good people eventually rising up to remove the oppressive enemies of humanity by force! 😉
Yeah, but I will add there are some I trust with my life, some who have proven true. One’s sittin’ right next to me right now. They’re out there, Nate.
