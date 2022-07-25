So this happened…
Michigan News Channel 3 published the results to the Republican primary election. RINO Tudor Dixon won!!
AND … Trump hater Peter Meijer won his race too!!
There’s just one thing…
The Michigan Republican primary is not for another week— on August 2nd!!
Oops.
UPDATE — via Brian Lupo — Channel 3 responded to this report.
3 thoughts on “CAUGHT: Michigan News Channel Posts Results to Republican Primary Election — That’s Not Until Next Week!!”
like i been saying ,, none of these fckers got “voted” in ..Whitmere isnt legally the Gov , and probably more than 1/2 those in office were placed
the illusion of voting is going to come down to the ammo box soon , because all the other boxes, ballot and soap, were spent
wakey wakey sleepers
If this doesn’t convince people to UNREGISER TO VOTE, nothing will. Anyone still voting is sanctioning corruption, the kind of corruption that steals everything and often kills to get it.
.
What? I don’t see anything. Wink wink. Lol