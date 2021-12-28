CDC Admits that the Covid Pandemic Was the Product of an Inappropriate Test

Paul Craig Roberts

Quietly without media attention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has withdrawn the PCR process as a valid test for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2.

“After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only.” https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html

The CDC admits that the PCR test cannot differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.

I reported several months ago that the “health authorities” had reached this decision but were withholding its implementation until the end of 2021. They needed the fake test to keep the fear going in order to achieve as much vaccination, and therefore as much profit, as possible.

It is extraordinary that the CDC’s withdrawal of the test received no attention from the media or politicians.

Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and inventor of the PCR process said several years ago that “the PCR is a process. It does not tell you that you are sick.” It was never meant to be a Covid test.

Dr. Pascal Sacre, the famous Belgian specialized in critical care, said that the RT-PCR process was misused and applied as a relentless and intentional strategy to create the appearance of a pandemic based on phony test results and not actual Covid patients in order to violate human and constitutional rights of citizens.

As I have reported consistently, the PCR test was intentionally run at high cycles that were known to produce false positives. Most of the alleged “Covid cases” were nothing but intentional fabrications. Hospitals were part of the deceptive scam, because they were incentivized by financial rewards to report practically all deaths as Covid deaths. It was easy to do as every dying person from any cause was given a PCR test that produces up to 97% false positives and thereby declared a “Covid death.”

The question before the world is whether the “health authorities,” really just shills for Big Pharma profits as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has proved, the politicians and the lying media will be held accountable for the injuries and deaths caused by the “vaccine” itself, for the lost and closed businesses caused by the senseless lockdowns, and for the extraordinary violations of the Nuremberg Laws by mandated vaccination.

The people of the world need to understand that the orchestrated “Covid pandemic” is the most horrible mass crime ever committed in human history. It was the “Free West” that organized and perpetrated this horrible crime.

The people who trusted Fauci, who trusted Biden, who trusted the medical establishment, and who trusted the media had their lives ruined.

Will the human race be too stupid to comprehend its deception and the consequences for human rights and human freedom? Will they continue to trust authorities and media that deceived them with a controlled narrative that required silencing and punishing all the real experts? If so, they will have been effectively enslaved.

