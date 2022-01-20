CDC Reveals Natural Immunity Acquired Through Previous Infection of COVID-19 Provides More Protection than Vaccines

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

A new report released on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that unvaccinated people who recovered from COVID-19 were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected during the recent delta surge.

The researchers evaluated the data from 1.1 million Covid-19 cases among adults in California and New York (which account for 18% of the U.S. population) from May 30 to Nov. 20, 2021.

The study was divided into four groups of adults aged 18 above: 1) unvaccinated with no previous laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, 2) unvaccinated with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, 3) vaccinated (14 days) with no previous COVID-19 diagnosis, and 4) vaccinated with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

According to the study, during May–November 2021, case and hospitalization rates were highest among individuals who were unvaccinated without a previous diagnosis.

“Before Delta became the predominant variant in June, case rates were higher among persons who survived a previous infection than persons who were vaccinated alone. By early October, persons who survived a previous infection had lower case rates than persons who were vaccinated alone,” the study stated. (See graph below)

Via CDC: In the pre-Delta period during June 13–June 26, for example, compared with hospitalization rates among unvaccinated persons without a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalization rates were 27.7-fold lower (95% CI = 22.4–33.0) among vaccinated persons without a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, 6.0-fold lower (95% CI = 3.3–8.7) among unvaccinated persons with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, and 7.1-fold lower (95% CI = 4.0–10.3) among vaccinated persons with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis. However, this pattern also shifted as the Delta variant became predominant. During October 3–16, compared with hospitalization rates among unvaccinated persons without a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalization rates were 19.8-fold lower (95% CI = 18.2–21.4) among vaccinated persons without a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, 55.3-fold lower (95% CI = 27.3–83.3) among unvaccinated persons with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, and 57.5-fold lower (95% CI = 29.2–85.8) among vaccinated persons with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis. Among the two cohorts with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, no consistent incidence gradient by time since the previous diagnosis was observed (Supplementary Figure 3, https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/113253). When the vaccinated cohorts were stratified by the vaccine product received, among vaccinated persons without a previous COVID-19 diagnosis, the highest incidences were observed among persons receiving the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), followed by Pfizer-BioNTech, then Moderna vaccines (Supplementary Figure 4, https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/113253). No pattern by product was observed among vaccinated persons with a previous COVID-19 diagnosis. “When looking at the summer and fall of 2021, when Delta became predominant in this country, however, surviving a previous infection now provided greater protection,” CDC epidemiologist Benjamin Silk said. The study confirmed something that we’ve known for a long time that “natural immunity” acquired through previous infection of COVID is more potent than experimental vaccines. The Gateway Pundit reported last October 2021 that 91 clinical research studies all confirmed that natural immunity provides the same if not better protection against the virus than Covid-19 vaccines. According to the article, the Brownstone Institute for Social and Economic Research published a list of 91 different clinical research studies which each conclude that naturally acquired immunity is at the very least equal to, but in many cases vastly superior, to the experimental mRNA vaccines that are currently available. Most notably, of the almost 1,400 “previously infected subjects” who had never received a Covid-19 vaccine, not a single one was reinfected with the virus. The data was so clear that researchers concluded vaccination is “unlikely to benefit” individuals with natural immunity. Read the rest here. Even researchers from the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), as the Gateway Pundit previously reported, said that fully vaccinated individuals who experience a breakthrough Covid-19 infection will develop “super-immunity” from the virus. But the authors claimed that it was the vaccines that give you “super-immunity,” and say we need “variant boosters with antigenic inserts” in order to combat future mutations of the virus. The OHSU researchers found out that recovering from Covid naturally after vaccination would be beneficial – just add their study to the list – but crediting the vaccine alone, is borderline laughable. Natural immunity should not be forgotten or negated. Getting a vaccine is not the only way to achieve herd immunity. Natural immunity has been around for generations. Read the rest here. In December 2020, the Gateway Pundit reported that WHO redefined herd immunity in their website to promote the global COVID19 vaccine. You can see it here on Archive.org. Right now, WHO has added again that immunity developed through previous infection on the definition of herd immunity.

Gateway Pundit