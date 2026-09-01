CEO of Tiktok, Adam Presser brags about banning accounts….and working with Jewish organizations to target people. “There is no end game. There is no finish line.”

CEO of @tiktok_us Adam Presser brags about banning accounts….and working with Jewish organizations to target people. “There is no end game. There is no finish line.” pic.twitter.com/LZp7FoRf5W
— Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) August 31, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
CEO of @tiktok_us Adam Presser brags about banning accounts….and working with Jewish organizations to target people. “There is no end game. There is no finish line.” pic.twitter.com/LZp7FoRf5W
— Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) August 31, 2026