CEO of Tiktok, Adam Presser brags about banning accounts….and working with Jewish organizations to target people. “There is no end game. There is no finish line.”

CEO of @tiktok_us Adam Presser brags about banning accounts….and working with Jewish organizations to target people. “There is no end game. There is no finish line.” pic.twitter.com/LZp7FoRf5W — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) August 31, 2026 Share this: Print

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