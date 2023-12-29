Chinese Communist Party ‘Vaccine Ambassador’ Dies Suddenly of Cardiac Arrest

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
Hong Kong celebrity actress and Chinese Communist Party “vaccine ambassador” Kathy Chow has died suddenly of cardiac arrest.
Chow’s medical records were leaked to the press during following her death by a whistleblower determined to reveal the truth behind the celebrity’s unexpected death. Chinese police then arrested the 36-year-old man responsible for leaking the cause of her death to the public.
Chow was well-known throughout China as one of the CCP’s vaccine ambassador who was promoting the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to the general population. Watch: