Illinois NAACP president calls illegal immigrants ‘savages,’ is suspended from position

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

During a meeting with fellow leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People earlier this month, the president of the organization’s Illinois branch referred to the hordes of illegal migrants arriving in Chicago from the southern border as “savages.”

Teresa Haley was subsequently suspended over her words, which drew backlash from many, including Governor JB Pritzker, and has since apologized.

According to The Hill, Haley made the comments while responding to a question from a participant during a Zoom meeting.

“These immigrants have come over here; they’re raping people, they’ve been breaking into homes, they’re like savages as well,” she said. “They don’t speak the language, and they look at us like we were crazy.”

She reportedly went on to point out the hypocrisy on display as officials clamor to support migrants while turning a blind eye to the black people who have been facing similar living conditions for years. When her comments were made public, Pritzker called them “reprehensible,” and urged her to apologize. While Haley initially denied ever calling immigrants “savages” and even went so far as to suggest that the video was a deepfake, she eventually apologized.



She went on to emphasize that she was “empathetic to the plight of all people,” adding, “I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless. I embrace the mission of the NAACP, which is to ‘Achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.'” “First and foremost, I express my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or offended by my comments,” Haley said in a statement, per the Illinois State Journal-Register . “I love and value all members of our communities — including immigrants. I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination.”She went on to emphasize that she was “empathetic to the plight of all people,” adding, “I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless. I embrace the mission of the NAACP, which is to ‘Achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.'” In the weeks since her comments were made, the migrant crisis in Chicago has continued to escalate, causing Mayor Brandon Johnson to suggest that “the entire country is now at stake,” lest the federal government step in and assist sanctuary cities as they receive more and more newcomers.