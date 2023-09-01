Climate Change Committee: Public Must Stop Heating Homes at Night to Meet ‘Net Zero’ Goals

By Frank Bergman – Slay News

Britain’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) is calling for the public to stop heating homes at evening and night times in order to meet the “Net Zero” goals of the globalist green agenda.

CCC CEO Chris Stark is urging the UK government to crack down on home energy use in order to comply with “Net Zero.”

Stark, head of the CCC, is demanding that ordinary citizens turn off their heaters at night as part of a wider drive to deliver “emissions savings.”

The plan includes a shift away from gas boilers which Stark has admitted to still using himself.

Contained in a document on “behavior change,” the CCC recommended that Britons instead “pre-heat” their houses in the afternoons when electricity use is lower.

The CCC egregiously claims the restrictions would theoretically save families money.

“There is significant potential to deliver emissions savings, just by changing the way we use our homes,” reads the CCC’s sixth “carbon budget” paper.

The paper lays out how the UK should reduce its emissions between 2033 and 2037.

“Where homes are sufficiently well insulated, it is possible to pre-heat ahead of peak times, enabling access to cheaper tariffs which reflect the reduced costs associated with running networks and producing power during off-peak times,” the paper states.

The demand has triggered a widespread backlash from critics.

“The grid is already creaking and daft ideas like this show just how much worse it will become,” Andrew Montford, the director of green agenda watchdog group Net Zero Watch, told The Telegraph.

“It’s clear that renewables are a disaster in the making.

“We now need political leaders with the courage to admit it.”

According to Conservative Party MP Craig Mackinlay, head of his party’s Net Zero Scrutiny group, “It is becoming clear that adherence to judicable Carbon Budgets and edicts coming from the CCC are developing into farce.”

“The Climate Change Act 2008 will require an amendment to free us from madcap and impractical targets foisted upon the population by long-departed politicians.

“This latest advice to freeze ourselves on cold evenings merely shows the truth that the dream of plentiful and cheap renewable energy is a sham.

“I came into politics to improve all aspects of my constituents’ lives, not make them colder and poorer,” he told The Telegraph.

The CCC insists that following the advice means “homes will still be warm, but bills can be lowered.”

“This is a demonstration of homeowners benefiting from periods of the day when electricity is cheaper.”

“Using electricity to heat a home opens the prospect of choosing a time when prices are lower, something that’s not possible with a gas boiler,” he continued.

“Smart heating of homes like this also makes the best possible use of the grid and supports greater use of cheap renewable generation.”

As The Telegraph reports:

The advice follows a furore over Government plans to ban the installation of new oil powered boilers from 2026 and force homes into adopting heat pumps. Downing Street has hinted it is now set to U-turn amid warnings the move would increase rural fuel poverty and put more strain on the struggling electricity grid. The CCC is an independent body set up by ministers in 2008 to advise the Government on how to hit its climate targets. In its latest report, the committee criticises No 10 over its “worryingly slow” action on climate. It states that Downing Street’s support for new oil and coal exploration and the expansion of airports meant Britain was no longer a global green leader.

Last month Stark, the head of the CCC, admitted that he still has a gas boiler at home instead of an electric heat pump.

And he’s not alone, according to the CCC:

“I have a gas boiler,” he told the Commons environmental audit committee.

“I wish I didn’t, but I live in a flat, and heat pumps are a very difficult thing to put in there.

“The gas boiler guy who comes round and fixes my gas boiler – it breaks very often – tells me they will never work.”