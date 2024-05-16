Climate Professor Suggests ‘Mass Depopulation’ To Solve Climate Crisis

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

Over the weekend, a UK college professor suggested that a mass culling of the population was needed in order to save humanity from a catastrophic climate crisis.

The Emeritus Professor of Geophysical & Climate Hazards at University College London, sparked a backlash following a Tweet where he suggested that the “culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate’” was the “only realistic” way to address climate change.

McGuire was actually member of a British government body that advised politicians on the Covid-19 response…

In a follow-up post, McGuire claimed that people were deliberately taking his words out of context and deleted his initial tweet.

The globalist climate professor went back to social media yet again in an attempt to clarify his original post…. This time he said maybe a society busting asteroid impact could fix the problem instead of a pandemic!