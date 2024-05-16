“As Prime Minister of Slovakia…I can tell you that we’re going to look into these Politicians and their meaningless purchases of medical devices and vaccines and we reject the WHO Treaty…” -Slovakia PM Robert Fico who was later SHOT. pic.twitter.com/D8rwTcAZIQ
I read he’s fighting for his life right now. Does he know that Covid19 doesn’t exist? Is this a case where someone finally see the light and defies the deceivers? How could he have been in politics so long not known of all the evil at the top. Even so, maybe he is a genuine whistle-blower.
