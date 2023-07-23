Climatologist Dr. Judith Curry testifies that the man made climate change theory is a hoax… pic.twitter.com/bZ4AK6MdGh
Posted: July 23, 2023
Climatologist Dr. Judith Curry testifies that the man made climate change theory is a hoax… pic.twitter.com/bZ4AK6MdGh
— CtrlAltDelete (@TakingoutTrash7) July 23, 2023
All good BUT THEN there’s also the WHOLE unspoken part of the issue that plays a HUGE part in all of this BS – intentional weather manipulation using scientifically proven documented & patented methods that have been experimented with & in operation for decades. When does this finally all come out without all of the phony propaganda “conspiracy theory” labels? TRUTH must prevail soon/eventually on ALL fronts!!! DTTNWOE!!!