NEW: Former ABC News producer James Gordon Meek has pleaded guilty to transporting & possessing child sexual abuse material.
Meek once bragged about raping a “toddler girl.”
Interesting how the media is more upset about the Sound of Freedom than this.
Why is he not dead?