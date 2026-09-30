Collateral Murder: This video is why the US wanted to imprison Julian Assange for 175 years
In 2026, we see crimes like these committed daily by Israel in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/81kgpZ74DS
— HatsOff (@HatsOffff) September 30, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Collateral Murder: This video is why the US wanted to imprison Julian Assange for 175 years
In 2026, we see crimes like these committed daily by Israel in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/81kgpZ74DS
— HatsOff (@HatsOffff) September 30, 2026