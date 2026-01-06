Colombia & Brazil Bolster Armed Forces At Borders, Bracing For Venezuelan Refugee Influx

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

After the weekend US military action in Venezuela, which triggered mixed reactions around the globe, Colombia and other nations in the region are preparing for a possible influx of refugees.

Sunday saw Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez order the deployment of 30,000 troops to the Venezuelan border to strengthen security, and this move coincided with putting emergency measures in place to assist displaced civilians.

There’s been a much heavier military presence, for example, at the key Simon Bolivar International Bridge over the Tachira River linking Colombia and Venezuela near the border city of Cucuta. Colombian military armor has been observed there, according to regional reports.

However, these same reports say traffic has moved normally there, despite the extra security measures. Colombia had condemned the Trump-ordered action to capture Venezuela’s Maduro, in part worried about a potentially destabilizing effect on the region.

Defense chief Sanchez has confirmed that security forces had been “activated” to deter any retaliatory actions by armed groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and Segunda Marquetalia, both which have operated largely unchecked inside Venezuela for years.

But without doubt Colombia’s own armed groups have long exploited the rugged 1,300+-mile long frontier with Venezuela for drug trafficking and as a sanctuary from Colombian military operations.

Brazil too is bracing, after for years regional countries had to deal with millions of Venezuelans leaving their country and spiraling economy. The Wall Street Journal describes, “Roraima, the Brazilian state that serves as the main crossing point into the country, closed its border with Venezuela early Saturday, while Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he had deployed security forces at the country’s border in case of a ‘massive influx of refugees.'”

“Some eight million Venezuelans have already fled their country in recent years, equivalent to about a quarter of the country’s population, putting pressure on public services in border regions and sparking xenophobic attacks,” the report notes.

There are fears that there could be some kind of new internal fighting erupt in Venezuela, after Maduro’s now former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as president. A fresh insurgency, or also counter-revolution, could emerge – but so far Caracas has remained relatively stable, with Trump telling new President Rodríguez to “behave”.

But there are already reports that the new leader is reverting to tactics of the old, with several Tuesday headlines stating Venezuela launches wave of repression after US seizure of Nicolás Maduro.

via Wiki Commons

And a further source describes, “As the government continued to churn inside the presidential palace Miraflores, Venezuela’s military counterintelligence officials have been patrolling the streets of Caracas, according to at least two witnesses.