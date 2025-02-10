CONGRESS FUNNELED $516 BILLION INTO EXPIRED PROGRAMS WITH ZERO OVERSIGHT IN 2024

By Mario Nawfal

The CBO just revealed that Congress spent $516 billion in 2024 on programs with expired authorizations, some dating back over 40 years.

Despite rules against funding unauthorized programs, lawmakers ignored them—letting billions flow without updated approvals or oversight.

Even worse, 251 more authorizations are set to expire this year, including $892 billion in defense spending, yet Congress keeps writing blank checks.

This isn’t governance—it’s corruption. Congress is recklessly burning taxpayer money on programs they haven’t even bothered to approve.

Source: CBO