Cops Knew Kids Were in the Car, Did a PIT Maneuver Anyway and Killed 12yo Boy Over Speeding Ticket

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Paulding County, GA — As the Free Thought Project reports on a regular basis, police in the land of the free will go to violent and often deadly extremes to enforce even the most arbitrary “law.” If police claim to see you break one of these arbitrary laws like speeding, they claim the right to detain and extort you. If you choose to resist this extortion, police will then claim the right to kidnap you. And, as the following tragic case out of Georgia illustrates, if you resist this kidnapping, police will use deadly force like a pit maneuver, including against children.

In 2021, Charlie Moore was driving his teen son, 14, and his friend 12-year-old Le’Den Boykins home from a job at which they cleaned up parking lots for extra cash. On the way home, police targeted Moore for revenue collection, claiming that he was driving too fast. This week, video of the incident was released showing without a doubt that police knew children were in the vehicle and disregarded their lives over a minor traffic violation.

“When you see this dashcam footage, rest assured you will all know they knew that there were children in the vehicle,” Ld’Den’s father, Anthony Boykins said at a press conference Wednesday after releasing the footage.

Moore has since been charged with murder in Le’Den’s death and although Le’Den’s parents say he does bare some of the responsibility, they are calling for the officer to be charged as well.

According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, Moore was pulled over off of Highway 92 in Paulding County for “driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed,” and when ordered out of the car for a speeding ticket, he refused, saying he was scared since so many officers were present.

While pulled over, Moore called 911 to report the fact that multiple troopers were threatening him and that he was in fear for his life. And, as history shows us, he had every reason to be fearful.

“He told the 911 operator, he said, ‘I need for y’all to get a supervisor out here, there’s too many police cars and I’m in fear of my life,’” Leden’s mother, Toni Boykins said.

The newly released footage backs up this case.

“Why are you pulling me over?” Moore asks in the video.

“You were trying to evade me,” the trooper responds.

Moore later asks: “You told me I was evading you, what crime did I commit?”

“It’s called particular reason to suspect a crime being committed,” the trooper says.

“What’s the crime?” Moore asks in return.

“You evading,” the trooper says. “Evasion is not a crime,” Moore says.

“I smell alcohol, how much alcohol have you had?” the trooper then asks.

“Dude I’m on my way home, I haven’t had any alcohol,” Moore says.

“I’m smelling it,” the trooper responds.

“Ok, what you smell is not a crime,” Moore says.

When a trooper on the scene began attempting to smash in Moore’s window, he fled the scene to preserve his life. During the chase, he stayed on the phone with 911, clearly indicating to them that he was not a threat and just wanted to be in a safer situation.

“I am afraid. I’m afraid for my life,” he told 911. “They need to get them off of me, right now, because I’m scared, I’ve got my kids with me, right now.”

Everyone involved, from the 911 operator to the troopers involved in the stop knew there were children in the car. They also knew who the car was registered to, knew the driver’s name and address, and easily could have gone to his home after this to enforce the penalties for fleeing a stop for speeding.

But that did not happen.

Instead of applying logic and reason and allowing Moore to simply drive home, drop off the children, and then safely arrest him later at his home, one state trooper decided to conduct a PIT Maneuver — on a car he knew was full of children — to flip Moore’s car over. For a speeding ticket.

On the 911 call, we can hear the trooper trying to flip the vehicle, despite Moore pleading with 911 that he has kids in the car.

“I’ve got my kids with me, man,” Moore told police over the phone. “Oh my God, no, they’re trying to flip my car, man.”

According to the 911 call, Moore remained connected to dispatch during the attack by the trooper, and the car is heard rolling over before Moore shouts, “Le’Den! Le’Den! Le’Den! No!…” He knew Le’Den had been killed.

The official policy of PIT maneuvers is fairly specific on avoiding incidents involving children in the vehicle. Nevertheless, troopers decided the enforcement of a speeding ticket was more important than the lives of two children, and it was carried out.

Moore has been held in jail without bail for the charge of murder, and while he certainly deserves to be held accountable for his role in the child’s demise, he was most assuredly not the one who killed him.

The trooper who conducted the PIT maneuver, leading to the death of an innocent child, has since returned to regular duty after a brief paid vacation.

“For them to be holding someone for a murder charge when it could have been de-escalated, and my child would still be here,” Le’Den’s mother said. “Instead, it was escalated and resulted in my child getting killed.”

