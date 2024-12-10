Couple seen leading their rottweilers away from their home after the dogs mauled and k*lled a 5-year-old girl. The incident happened at the couple’s $2 million home in Covina, California.

  1. Was attacked by a Rottweiler once, but the bite wasn’t actually a bite but a teeth scratch, so we didn’t have him put down…and we blamed the owner, who couldn’t properly handle a dog if you know what I mean. But do not like Rottweilers, who were bred by some German tax collector to intimidate folks who wouldn’t pay their taxes!

