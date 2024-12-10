Luigi Mangione, Ex-Ivy League Student, Arrested in Connection to Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Pennsylvania who worked as a software engineer, was arrested Monday morning on gun charges and named as a “strong person of interest” in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“Mr. Mangione was carrying a gun, a silencer and false identification cards similar to those they believe the killer used in New York, according to one of the law enforcement officials and a person briefed on the investigation,” the NY Times reports:

The gun appears to be a so-called ghost gun, assembled from parts that may have been made from a 3-D printer, Chief [Joseph] Kenny said. Mr. Mangione was also carrying a handwritten manifesto that criticized health care companies for putting profits above care, according to two law enforcement officials.

Citing police, CNN reported that Mangione’s manifesto included the lines, “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.”

The New York Post has more:

The manifesto consisted of two and a half handwritten pages that mirrored the quotes that Mangione posted on his Goodreads account from wacky anti-establishment Ted Kaczynski, the infamous “Unabomber’’ who terrorized the country for nearly two decades by mailing deadly bombs before he was nabbed in 1996, sources said. “Imagine a society that subjects people to conditions that make them terribly unhappy then gives them the drugs to take away their unhappiness,’’ Kaczynski wrote at one point in a quote liked by Mangione.

“Science fiction It is already happening to some extent in our own society. Instead of removing the conditions that make people depressed modern society gives them antidepressant drugs. In effect antidepressants are a means of modifying an individual’s internal state in such a way as to enable him to tolerate social conditions that he would otherwise find intolerable.’’ The manifesto said the suspect acted alone, sources said.

CNN has more:

A GoodReads profile that appears to belong to Luigi Mangione shows that earlier this year, Mangione reported having read the 1995 anti-technology manifesto written by the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, the infamous domestic terrorist and mathematician known for sending deadly bombs through the mail between 1978 and 1995. “It’s easy to quickly and thoughtless[ly] write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it’s simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out,” Mangione wrote in a review of the book in January. “He was a violent individual – rightfully imprisoned – who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary.” In his review, he also wrote thoughts someone else had shared about the Unabomber in a Reddit thread online, quoting a commenter who had described Kaczynksi’s acts as “war and revolution,” saying that he “had the balls to recognize that peaceful protest has gotten us absolutely nowhere” and that “‘violence never solved anything” is a statement uttered by cowards and predators.” Other books Mangione reported reading or wanting to read included a book about mental illness, a biography of the creator of the atomic bomb and Michael Pollan’s popular book on the science of psychedelics. Also on GoodReads, he reported reading or wanting to read a number of books about coping with chronic back pain. An X account that appears to belong to him features a background profile photo of what looks like an X-ray image of a spine with hardware from a surgery.

[…] Mangione graduated from the prestigious Gilman School, an all-boys school that is known as one of Baltimore’s toniest private schools … and was the high school valedictorian in 2016. He also attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 2020 with a master’s and bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics, a university spokesperson told CNN. Mangione was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, social media photos show. Work: After graduating, Mangione worked as a software engineer for the online car sales company TrueCar, according to his LinkedIn page. His most recent address was in Hawaii, NYPD officials said. Mangione is registered to vote at his family’s address in Cockeysville, Maryland, a Baltimore suburb, and is registered as unaffiliated with a political party, according to the state’s voter registration lookup website. He is the cousin of Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, a Republican, the state lawmaker’s office confirmed to local media.

His Twitter account is still up (and he has racked up around 180,000 followers in just a few hours).

This post of his lamenting the decline of Christianity is drawing a lot of attention:

As is this one on Japan’s troubles:

