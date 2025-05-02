Court Documents Reveal Further Criminal Activity Of Would-Be Trump Assassin…

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Recently unsealed court documents have revealed that Ryan Routh, the guy who tried to assassinate President Trump at his own golf course, was trying to smuggle Afghans into the US over the southern border.

The documents contain texts sent by Routh to a human smuggler known as “Ramiro” in Mexico, with the Department of Justice alleging that the communications reveal Routh’s involvement in efforts to transport an Afghan family from Amecameca, a city south of Mexico City, to Eagle Pass, Texas.

In the WhatsApp messages, Routh wrote “This is a humanitarian mission dude, I can pay 500 or 1000 to drive them to Eagle Pass; this family needs help.”

As reported by Headline USA’s Ken Silva, the trafficker demanded more money to facilitate the crime, reasoning that the family’s complete lack of legal documents would make it much more difficult.

The smuggler also suggested that police bribes would be necessary and quoted a fee of $1,800 per person.

Routh replied, “That is way too expensive just to take them to the border. It is like a one day drive.”

Perhaps even more disturbing and telling is the fact that “Ramiro” then suggested the family could enter the U.S. by posing as asylum seekers at the border.

Routh said he understood the people could likely illegally cross at Eagle Pass and still be granted a future court date, and allowed to stay in the US.

The pair then even ruminated on the possibility of flying the migrants into the country if they were accepted into an asylum program.

Routh’s defense attorneys are fighting to keep the communications out of his trial after he pleaded not guilty of attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, arguing that the texts are unrelated and may unfairly prejudice the jury.

Routh is facing life in prison or the death penalty.