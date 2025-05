HOLY SHLIT: Felipe Gomes, a NON-CITIZEN working as a POLICE OFFICER in Belmont, CA, was just arrested for R*PING a woman with a mental disorder.

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2025