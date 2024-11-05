Stupid dweeb loser of a DA in Philly threatens to arrest anyone who questions the election. Why is this guy such a stupid looking loser? pic.twitter.com/QTJWsVLahu
— 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) November 5, 2024
4 thoughts on “DA in Philly threatens to arrest anyone who questions the election.”
We don’t “PLAY militia;” we ARE militia.
“Who are the militia? Are they not ourselves? Is it feared, then, that we shall turn our arms each man gainst his own bosom. Congress have no power to disarm the militia. Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birthright of an Americans.”
— Tench Coxe
.
I know that quote looks a little grammatically off, but I checked it with three different sources. I think he meant the birthright of ALL Americans.
Then I came across this:
“The militia, who are in fact the effective part of the people at large, will render many troops quite unnecessary. They will form a powerful check upon the regular troops, and will generally be sufficient to over-awe them.”
— Tench Coxe
.
“But as men intent upon hostility have associated themselves in military corps, it becomes your duty to associate likewise – Arm and organize yourselves immediately. Do you wish to preserve your rights? Arm yourselves. Do you desire to secure your dwellings? Arm yourselves. Do you wish your wives and daughters protected? Arm yourselves. Do you wish to be defended against assassins or the Bully Rocks of faction? Arm yourselves. Do you desire to assemble in security to consult for your own good or the good of your country? Arm yourselves. To arms, to arms, and you may then sit down contented, each man under his own vine and his own fig-tree and have no one to make him afraid… If you are desirous to counteract a design pregnant with misery and ruin, then arm yourselves; for in a firm, imposing and dignified attitude, will consist your own security and that of your families. To arms, then to arms.”
— Tench Coxe
.
I know I posted this comment on another article, but I thought it bears repeating:
Anyone else pissed off and annoyed at people, including alternative media sites saying, “Vote like your life depends on it!” or “Your vote could be the deciding vote” or my personal favorite, “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain!”?
If dead people can vote, then what’s the point of me voting?
If illegals and others can vote without ID, then what’s the point of me voting?
If half of the machines stop working or switch people’s vote whenever they feel like it, then what’s the point of me voting?
If mail in ballots are burnt or misplaced and therefore don’t count, then what’s the point of me voting?
If the whole voting system is broken, then WHAT THE F*CK IS THE POINT OF ANYONE VOTING!!!!????
OMG, people! Use your F&CKING BRAINS!!!
You can’t fix a broken system by working within that same system! The whole thing needs to be scrapped and replaced.
The government claims the “border is broken”, but they never talk about how to fix it because they don’t want to fix it.
The people and the government claim the election system is broken, yet they continue to telling everyone to VOTE IN THAT SAME BROKEN SYSTEM WITHOUT EVER TRYING TO FIX IT!!!
To those who say, “if you don’t vote, you can’t complain”, I say, “if I don’t vote, I can complain because I’m still dumbfounded that there are still stupid people out there like you who are voting in an election system that is not only broken but is also fraudulent and instead of seeking to fix the system, you still go out and parrot to everyone that they should vote again even though they know without a doubt that every President that got elected in our generation has won by cheating, especially the last election!”
So F$CK YOU voter shills and I hope you get what you deserve because I will not hang for your stupidity as I will be the one DOING all the hanging for YOUR stupidity!