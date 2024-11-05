Kamala Harris Running Pro-Israel Ads in Pennsylvania, Pro-Palestine Ads in Michigan

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Kamala Harris’ campaign is “microtargeting” voters in Pennsylvania with pro-Israel ads and voters in Michigan with pro-Palestine ads, according to CNN.

From CNN, “Harris campaign ads amplify different parts of her message on Gaza and Israel in Michigan and Pennsylvania”:

Ads running in Pennsylvania, where undecided Jewish voters could factor into the state’s outcome, highlight how she will “stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself.” Meanwhile, ads targeted in Michigan, with its large Arab American population, highlight how “she will not be silent about the human suffering occurring in Gaza.”

Facebook advertisements aimed at voters in Pennsylvania play a video of her speech at the Democratic National Committee on defending Israel.

“And let me be clear,” Harris says in the ad. “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on October 7, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.

“And know this: I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists,” Harris says.

But edited from the ads are two paragraphs from her speech between those lines that highlighted the “suffering” in Gaza which she called “heartbreaking.”

At the same time, Harris is running multiple Facebook ads targeting voters in Michigan highlighting portions of her other speeches where she mentioned suffering in Gaza.

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” Harris says in the ad.

“Our common humanity compels us to act,” the ad quotes from another speech.