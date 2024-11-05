Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Endorses Trump, Says He’ll Better Support Israel’s Wars

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Zynga’s billionaire founder Mark Pincus announced on Monday that despite being a lifelong Democrat he will be voting for Donald Trump because he believes he will do more to help Israel fight a war with Iran.

Pincus, who is Jewish, said in a statement on X that “Israel is America’s most loyal ally and the only Democracy in the Middle East.”

“It is fighting Iran on 7 fronts and yet it can no longer trust the US,” he lamented.

“Anti semitism in America is reaching levels not seen since pre WWII,” Pincus added.

[Pincus pictured meeting with Barack Obama at an event in San Francisco in 2008. Photo by Steve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0]

“I know America will continue to be great under the Dems or Trump,” he continued. “And yet i think America and Israel will be stronger under Trump.”

Pincus wrote:

I am voting for Trump. I have been a lifelong Dem, supporting the past 4 presidential campaigns at $1m each (including Biden/Harris). This past year i have seen too much. Israel is America’s most loyal ally and the only Democracy in the Middle East. It is fighting Iran on 7 fronts and yet it can no longer trust the US. Anti semitism in America is reaching levels not seen since pre WWII. And there seems to be a war against freedom of speech. Happily MSM is no longer trusted but if our sources of free speech like X are censored we move a step closer to Russia and China where the state is the only voice allowed. I know America will continue to be great under the Dems or Trump. And yet i think America and Israel will be stronger under Trump. My vote doesnt matter since i live in a one party state. But i feel its important that i state my position anyway.

Pincus made his post in response to a clip of Donald Trump “threatening Hamas” by demanding they release “our” hostages before he assumes office.

Last week, Pincus also endorsed regime change in Iran and confidently stated that Israel will strike Iran’s “nukes” on January 7th after Trump’s victory is officially certified.

“If Trump wins, Israel will take out Iran nukes and maybe the evil regime Jan 7,” Pincus said. “Good for the world.”

Does Pincus have insider information or is he just dreaming of regime change and war?